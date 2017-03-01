Celina Cabrera charged with bestiality in Louisiana
Celina Ann Cabrera, 24, was arrested on Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana and charged with crimes against nature, according to KSLA . Cabrera is an employee of the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter kennel, although it's unclear whether the charges relate to any of the animals in the facility's care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Tue
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC