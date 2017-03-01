Celina Cabrera charged with bestialit...

Celina Cabrera charged with bestiality in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Celina Ann Cabrera, 24, was arrested on Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana and charged with crimes against nature, according to KSLA . Cabrera is an employee of the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter kennel, although it's unclear whether the charges relate to any of the animals in the facility's care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Tue Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Feb 27 doing me 1
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Feb 17 Nanababy 21
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC