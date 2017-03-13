Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree

Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

It will be at 1:30 p.m. in the School Board meeting room at the School District's central office, 1961 Midway St. in Shreveport. All three are classified as academically unacceptable schools, meaning they've had failing scores for at least four consecutive years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? 4 hr LAsweetpotatoes 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mar 12 Cynthiajackson 22
Brandon Winn Mar 11 Jana 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 5 BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC