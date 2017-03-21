Caddo Grand Jury indicts 3 in murder, sex crime charges
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned three true bills Thursday charging two men each with second-degree murder and a third man with two sex crimes. Kenneth Burnett Jr., of Shreveport, 35, was charged with first-degree rape of a person under age 13 and sexual battery on a victim under age 13. His bond has been set at $200,000.
