Caddo coroner ID's victim in W. 70th St. fatal wreck

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died when the truck he was driving hit a tree. Robert Lee Bain, Jr., 22, of Shreveport was killed when his pickup truck struck two trees around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday on West 70th Street between Waterwood and Dinkins drives on Tuesday.

