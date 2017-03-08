Caddo coroner ID's victim in W. 70th St. fatal wreck
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died when the truck he was driving hit a tree. Robert Lee Bain, Jr., 22, of Shreveport was killed when his pickup truck struck two trees around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday on West 70th Street between Waterwood and Dinkins drives on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
