Caddo coroner identifies man fatally shot on Trannie Lane
The Caddo coroner's office says it was 36-year-old Moses Johnson who was fatally shot Feb. 20 at his residence in the 7900 block of Trannie Lane in Shreveport. IN CUSTODY: Orlandthefer J. Cary, 41, of the 4100 block of Henry Street in Shreveport, 1 count of second-degree murder.
