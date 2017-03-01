Cable barriers to be installed along LA 3132
After a highly emotional push by a group of local mothers, Louisiana's Department of Transportation announced on Friday, the construction of life-saving cable barriers along Louisiana Highway 3132. A special groundbreaking will be held on Tuesday, March 7th by LADOTD on LA3132 at Flournoy Lucas Road.
