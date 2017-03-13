Brewery's latest, Bragg Peak, salutes...

Brewery's latest, Bragg Peak, salutes proton therapy center

A Shreveport-based brewer is releasing a special brew as a tribute to Willis-Knighton Health System's proton therapy center. "When we started our journey with Red River Brewing, one of the core values we established was to celebrate not only the rich history and culture of our home, but also all of the great and wonderful things that are happening right now," brewery co-founder Beau Raines said.

