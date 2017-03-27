Bad roads, congestion cost average Baton Rouge driver $2,466 each year, study says
Aging, inadequate roads and safety features cost the average Baton Rouge driver a total of $2,466 per year in vehicle operating costs, wasted fuel and traffic crashes, a new study on Louisiana's infrastructure says. The study, released today by the Washington, D.C.-based transportation think tank TRIP, examines the state of Louisiana's infrastructure and its impact on drivers.
