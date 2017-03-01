AT 6: Texas Street Bridge toast marks end of carnival season, start of lent
Krewes from the Shreveport-Bossier area gathered atop the Texas Street Bridge over the Red River for their final toast Tuesday night to usher in Ash Wednesday. The annual Ash Wednesday ceremony took place on the bridge at midnight marking the beginning of the 40 days of Lent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Tue
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC