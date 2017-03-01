AT 6: Texas Street Bridge toast marks...

AT 6: Texas Street Bridge toast marks end of carnival season, start of lent

Krewes from the Shreveport-Bossier area gathered atop the Texas Street Bridge over the Red River for their final toast Tuesday night to usher in Ash Wednesday. The annual Ash Wednesday ceremony took place on the bridge at midnight marking the beginning of the 40 days of Lent.

