AT 6: Gambling addiction a greater problem in LA than expected
The full extent of gambling addiction in Louisiana could be nearly three times as bad as previously thought, says the head of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling. Janet Miller, the association's executive director, made the comment during a media event Wednesday morning at its Center of Recovery-CORE, a state-funded residential and outpatient treatment center at 635 Stoner Ave. in Shreveport.
