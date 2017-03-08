AT 4: Linwood Public Charter School operator to apply for new charter
The organization that operates Linwood Public Charter School has been invited to apply for the Shreveport school's new charter. Gard Wayt, president of Shreveport Charter School Inc., said the group intends to seek the charter under which the school will operate for the 2017-18 academic year.
