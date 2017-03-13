AT 10: People anxious to see details of accord to improve 14 Caddo schools

Louisiana Education Superintendent John White, with Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree to his right, signs a three-year agreement March 15 for the state to help work with 14 struggle Caddo schools. A lot of people have yet to see the three-year plan Louisiana and Caddo education officials announced today to improve 14 of Caddo School District's struggling schools.

