ArkLaTex's peak severe weather season has begun
According to Michael Berry, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, about 70 percent of severe weather occurs during the months of March, April and May in the ArkLaTex. For a thunderstorm to be severe, it must produce one of three things: hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, wind gusts of at least 58 mph or a tornado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Sun
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC