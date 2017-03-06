ArkLaTex's peak severe weather season...

ArkLaTex's peak severe weather season has begun

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

According to Michael Berry, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, about 70 percent of severe weather occurs during the months of March, April and May in the ArkLaTex. For a thunderstorm to be severe, it must produce one of three things: hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, wind gusts of at least 58 mph or a tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Sun BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Feb 27 doing me 1
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC