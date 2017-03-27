Accident on I-210 near U.S. 90 exit causes delays
Cookie Phillips' artwork was chosen as the poster for the 2017 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival Southerly winds returned Friday afternoon, but the humidity did not increase significantly. So, it should be another cool evening into Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Fri
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 19
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC