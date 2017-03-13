2 people shot at home on Queens Highway
Police on the scene responded to the call at 1:46 a.m. to a home in the 2400 block of Queens Highway between Portland Avenue and Claiborne Avenue. Both were rushed to University Health by Shreveport Fire Department.
