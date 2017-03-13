2 people shot at home on Queens Highway

2 people shot at home on Queens Highway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Police on the scene responded to the call at 1:46 a.m. to a home in the 2400 block of Queens Highway between Portland Avenue and Claiborne Avenue. Both were rushed to University Health by Shreveport Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Wed Anonymous 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mar 12 Cynthiajackson 22
Brandon Winn Mar 11 Jana 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 5 BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC