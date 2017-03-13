1 person ejected in 3-vehicle wreck in which SUV overturned

An SUV overturned in a three-vehicle wreck at 3:10 p.m. March 15 at North Hearne Avenue at Grimmett Drive in Shreveport. One person was seriously hurt when ejected in a three-vehicle wreck at 3:10 p.m. March 15 at North Hearne Avenue at Grimmett Drive in Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.