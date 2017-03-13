1 person ejected in 3-vehicle wreck i...

1 person ejected in 3-vehicle wreck in which SUV overturned

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

An SUV overturned in a three-vehicle wreck at 3:10 p.m. March 15 at North Hearne Avenue at Grimmett Drive in Shreveport. One person was seriously hurt when ejected in a three-vehicle wreck at 3:10 p.m. March 15 at North Hearne Avenue at Grimmett Drive in Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? 14 hr LAsweetpotatoes 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mar 12 Cynthiajackson 22
Brandon Winn Mar 11 Jana 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 5 BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC