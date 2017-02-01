Welling Promoted To Market Manager

Welling Promoted To Market Manager

Cody Welling is the new VP/Market Manager for Cumulus' five radio stations in Shreveport/Bossier City, LA. Welling gets promoted from the D.O.S. position he held with Cumulus in Toledo where he was responsible for sales for 8 stations.

