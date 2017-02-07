ValvolineTM Completes Acquisition of Time-It Lube

Valvoline Inc. recently said it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the business assets related to 28 quick-lube stores from Time-It Lube LLC and Time-It Lube of Texas, LP . The addition of Time-It Lube will expand the presence of the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM network - currently consisting of more than 1,076 company-owned and franchised stores - in east Texas and marks its entry into Louisiana.

