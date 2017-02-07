ValvolineTM Completes Acquisition of ...

ValvolineTM Completes Acquisition of Time-It Lube

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: NOLN

Valvoline Inc. recently said it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the business assets related to 28 quick-lube stores from Time-It Lube LLC and Time-It Lube of Texas, LP . The addition of Time-It Lube will expand the presence of the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM network - currently consisting of more than 1,076 company-owned and franchised stores - in east Texas and marks its entry into Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
News Former Caddo school board employee charged with... Feb 2 bobsrule99 1
Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16) Feb 1 Nodameen 4
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Jan 21 AllendaleStrong 3
swingers (Jul '11) Jan 20 Really interested 3
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC