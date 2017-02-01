VA confirms Overton Brooks medical director reassigned amid allegations of wrongdoing
VA officials have confirmed that the director of the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport has been reassigned while allegations of wrongdoing are investigated. Officials with the South Central Veterans Affairs Health Care Network confirmed to KSLA Thursday that Toby Mathew has been reassigned to a non-supervisory position in the VA system while an internal investigation is conducted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
