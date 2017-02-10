Suspected New Orleans graffiti vandal...

Suspected New Orleans graffiti vandal freed, with restrictions, but was it 'Reznor?'

New Orleans police arrested 26-year-old Casey Miller on Feb. 3, on suspicion of being the graffiti vandal 'Reznor,' after a city streetcar was tagged near Lee Circle early that morning. A man arrested on suspicion of being the mysterious New Orleans graffiti vandal 'Reznor' was freed from parish jail Friday with restrictions that included relocating to his parents' home in Shreveport.

