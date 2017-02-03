Suspect in deadly shooting in County Market parking lot arrested

A Shreveport man is behind bars after he was charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded. Police say 21-year-old Jacory J. Wesley, of the 7000 block of Penny Street in Shreveport, is reportedly responsible for the shooting in a County Market parking lot in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.

