Speakeasy-themed restaurant, brewhouse to open Friday
"One of the hidden gems of this property is we had great, 14-foot windows that were blocked in the previous concept. So now we opened all of that up, and you can sit by the river and enjoy watching the river go by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Tue
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Mon
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC