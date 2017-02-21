Shreveporter gets 20 years for possessing methamphetamine
That's the decision of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, who also ordered 30-year-old Dondell Pea to serve 10 years on federal supervised release once he is released from prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Shreveport said Pea was sentenced Thursday morning in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
