Shreveporter gets 20 years for posses...

Shreveporter gets 20 years for possessing methamphetamine

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

That's the decision of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, who also ordered 30-year-old Dondell Pea to serve 10 years on federal supervised release once he is released from prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Shreveport said Pea was sentenced Thursday morning in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... 1 hr doing me 1
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Sat Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Fri Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Feb 17 Nanababy 21
Kasey Barnett Feb 16 WHO 3
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC