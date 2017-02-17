Shreveport police union asks for pay ...

Shreveport police union asks for pay raises

The Shreveport Police Officer's Association is calling on Mayor Ollie Tyler to increase pay for officers. The association says today is day one of a campaign that they intend to carry out as long as necessary.

