Shreveport police seek gunman in shooting of store clerk during robbery
Shreveport police are searching for the gunman accused of shooting a store clerk in the leg during an apparent armed robbery Thursday night. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the AM/PM located in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue.
