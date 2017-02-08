Shreveport man convicted on child mol...

Shreveport man convicted on child molestation

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Steven Darnell Robinson, 52, was found guilty on Tuesday of molestation of a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office. The nine-woman, three-man jury took only an hour to return two guilty verdicts and unanimous on both counts.

