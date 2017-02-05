Shreveport Eye Clinic Upgrades Lab fo...

Shreveport Eye Clinic Upgrades Lab for Improved Eyewear Production at Ashley Ridge Optical

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Patients can receive their glasses faster and select from a range of digital lenses from Ashley Ridge Optical. Upgraded to include the latest in modern optical technology, the eye doctors and optical team at Shreveport Eye Clinic look to continually place the needs of eyewear patients first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Fri JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Thu Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
News Former Caddo school board employee charged with... Feb 2 bobsrule99 1
Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16) Feb 1 Nodameen 4
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Jan 21 AllendaleStrong 3
swingers (Jul '11) Jan 20 Really interested 3
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC