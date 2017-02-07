SFD dogs join search for missing 4-year-old

A pair of search-and-rescue dogs have joined the hours-long quest to find a 4-year-old boy who went missing the night of Feb. 6 in Shreveport. Authorities are asking residents to steer clear of the area of the boy's home in the 2800 block of Essex Street so the Shreveport Fire Department K-9s can do their job.

