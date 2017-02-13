Report: Benton couple together 82 years officially the longest married couple in Louisiana
A Benton couple married for 82 years has received a special honor just in time for Valentine's Day, according to a report. Over the weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office issued a proclamation declaring Lawrence and Varrie Player the longest married couple in Louisiana, according to a report by KSLA-TV in Shreveport.
