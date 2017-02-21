Rep. Scalise: Tornado-displaced jobs ...

Rep. Scalise: Tornado-displaced jobs at Michoud will return

Rep. Steve Scalise , R-Jefferson, said he has secured promises from two federal agencies that the tornado-ravaged national financing center in New Orleans East would reopen, returning hundreds of disrupted jobs. With a gaping hole in the side of Building 350 on NASA's Michoud campus as a backdrop, Scalise said the Department of Agriculture and the space agency had agreed to repair -- or rebuild, if need be -- the federal buildings damaged when a major tornado swept through on Feb. 7. "I was very happy to hear both agencies commit to bringing the jobs back to this facility," he said.

