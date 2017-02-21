Rep. Scalise: Tornado-displaced jobs at Michoud will return

Rep. Steve Scalise , R-Jefferson, said he has secured promises from two federal agencies that the tornado-ravaged national financing center in New Orleans East would reopen, returning hundreds of disrupted jobs. With a gaping hole in the side of Building 350 on NASA's Michoud campus as a backdrop, Scalise said the Department of Agriculture and the space agency had agreed to repair -- or rebuild, if need be -- the federal buildings damaged when a major tornado swept through on Feb. 7. "I was very happy to hear both agencies commit to bringing the jobs back to this facility," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.