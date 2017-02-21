Railroad Makers and Music Festival celebrates regional arts, music

The Seratones, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Louisiana Soul Revival featuring Doug Duffey, of Monroe, Louisiana, will headline the inaugural Railroad Makers and Music Festival on April 8 in Ruston's historic downtown district. The festival will also feature the bands Big Head, of Monroe; Montague, of New Orleans; Supernaturals; of Monroe; GoofyBoots, of Greenville, Mississippi; and more than 100 regional makers as well as several food trucks, said Joshua Mitchell, Railroad Fest's founder.

