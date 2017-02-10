Production for Elio 3-wheeler slides to 2018; is time running out?

Elio Motors continues to drag its feet regarding the start of production for its three-wheeled, two-seat, "84-mpg" vehicle, but it may now be running out of time. Now the company says it will push the start of series production back to 2018 , according to a report by KTBS, a local news station covering Shreveport, Louisiana, where the assembly plant Elio bought from General Motors is located.

