Private screening of 'Murder Chose Me' at Shreveport's Robinson Film Center/Source: KSLA News 12

Private screening of 'Murder Chose Me' at Shreveport's Robinson Film Center

A TV series featuring the life of a former Shreveport homicide detective and the cases that he was driven to solve will debut on Investigation Discovery next week. Murder Chose Me is a 10-part series featuring the top murder cases worked by former Shreveport homicide detective Rod Demery intertwined with the story of how he has dealt with the murder of his own mother when he was just 3 years old.

