Private screening of 'Murder Chose Me' at Shreveport's Robinson Film Center/Source: KSLA News 12
A TV series featuring the life of a former Shreveport homicide detective and the cases that he was driven to solve will debut on Investigation Discovery next week. Murder Chose Me is a 10-part series featuring the top murder cases worked by former Shreveport homicide detective Rod Demery intertwined with the story of how he has dealt with the murder of his own mother when he was just 3 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Rico555
|194
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Former Caddo school board employee charged with...
|Feb 2
|bobsrule99
|1
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan 21
|AllendaleStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC