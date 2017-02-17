Postdoctoral researcher in neuroscien...

Postdoctoral researcher in neuroscience or cardiology

Position available for a recent graduate with interest in the cardiac and respiratory effects of ion channel mutations in epilepsy. The most common cause of mortality in epilepsy is sudden unexpected death , in vivo physiological recordings , and in vitro brain slice and cardiomyocyte recordings.

