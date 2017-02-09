Police: Woman walking to Linwood stor...

Police: Woman walking to Linwood store goes missing

Authorities were notified Feb. 2 that 32-year-old Lakendra Adams last was seen shortly after 1 p.m. after she reportedly was walking to the store on Linwood Avenue near Summers Street, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

