Police: Woman walking to Linwood store goes missing
Authorities were notified Feb. 2 that 32-year-old Lakendra Adams last was seen shortly after 1 p.m. after she reportedly was walking to the store on Linwood Avenue near Summers Street, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
