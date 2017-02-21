Police identify suspects in aggravate...

Police identify suspects in aggravated robbery at Tyler Walmart

Tyler investigators have arrested three suspects in connection with the aggravated robbery that occurred at Walmart on S. Broadway on Saturday, February 25, at 11:54 p.m. The suspects identified are Breonna Poole, 22 of Shreveport, La. and Justice Poole, 18 of Shreveport, La.

