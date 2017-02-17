Photos: Krewe Mystique de la Capitale...

Photos: Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Mardi Gras parade

The Krewe Mystique de la Capitale's annual Mardi Gras parade rolled down River Road and through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon, with parade-goers enjoying the drier skies and warmer temperatures than were present a day earlier, which prompted Friday's Krewe of Artemis parade to be postponed, rolling instead Saturday night after Mystique. Baton Rouge's Diana Griffin waves excitedly, clutching a handful of just-caught beads, at the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale's Mardi Gras parade, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in downtown Baton Rouge.

