News roundup: Target completes reopen...

News roundup: Target completes reopening of Millerville store a ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Target has reopened the grocery department at its store located at 2001 Millerville Road. The store, which took on floodwaters in August, partially reopened to the public on Dec. 1. A company spokesman previously told that after the flood Target opted to fast track renovations that the company planned to make to its stores nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
News Former Caddo school board employee charged with... Feb 2 bobsrule99 1
Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16) Feb 1 Nodameen 4
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Jan 21 AllendaleStrong 3
swingers (Jul '11) Jan 20 Really interested 3
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC