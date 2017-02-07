News roundup: Target completes reopening of Millerville store a ...
Target has reopened the grocery department at its store located at 2001 Millerville Road. The store, which took on floodwaters in August, partially reopened to the public on Dec. 1. A company spokesman previously told that after the flood Target opted to fast track renovations that the company planned to make to its stores nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Former Caddo school board employee charged with...
|Feb 2
|bobsrule99
|1
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan 21
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC