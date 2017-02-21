News roundup: Louisiana Startup Prize...

News roundup: Louisiana Startup Prize kicks off fourth year a ...

1 hr ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Entrepreneurs are being invited to enter the fourth annual Louisiana Startup Prize , an entrepreneurial competition that aims to help startups succeed through networking and educational events that provide access to resources essential their success. The competition also connects startups with potential investors and offers them a chance to win more than $70,000 in cash and professional services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

