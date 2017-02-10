New York Times: How most powerful man...

New York Times: How most powerful man in New Iberia remained that way ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Photo by LANIE LEE COOK -- Surrounded by supporters and members of the Lafayette NAACP, the Rev. Victor White Sr., of Alexandria, speaks to the media on Feb. 8, 2016, about the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office's announcement that no criminal charges will be filed in the shooting death of his son, Victor White III, while handcuffed in the back of an Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputy's car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Rapides Parish coliseum 3 hr Proofreader 2
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) 23 hr will morgan 29
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Feb 8 Rico555 194
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
News Former Caddo school board employee charged with... Feb 2 bobsrule99 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC