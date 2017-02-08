Neighbor charged with kidnapping after missing boy found at her house
Sallie Mae Small, 56, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of simple kidnapping. Shreveport police actively are searching in the area of 4-year-old Shawn Williams' home in the 2800 block of Essex Street.
