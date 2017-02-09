Michael Gipson Jr., 11, is recovering...

Michael Gipson Jr., 11, is recovering from a gunshot wound to his legs.

Shreveport police say Cpl. Latoyia Marsden has been placed on paid administrative leave after her service weapon was accidentally fired in her home, wounding her 11-year-old son.

