Mental facility admin faces prison ti...

Mental facility admin faces prison time, millions in fines

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A former Shreveport mental health facility administrator was found guilty in federal court of giving kickbacks to someone with no medical training. Tom McCardell, 64, of Lafayette was found guilty on 14 counts of paying illegal kickbacks after a four-day trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) 10 hr will morgan 29
New Rapides Parish coliseum 11 hr Bayou Rapides res... 1
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Wed Rico555 194
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
News Former Caddo school board employee charged with... Feb 2 bobsrule99 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC