Martin Dewayne Allen, 47

Martin Dewayne Allen, 47

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe has violated probation and also may be connected to a bomb threat. Deputies say there is a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Martin Dewayne Allen of Shreveport for probation violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blocked Street parking downtown Sun Alexadria Resident 2
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Fri Nanababy 21
Kasey Barnett Feb 16 WHO 3
New Rapides Parish coliseum Feb 11 Proofreader 2
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Feb 10 will morgan 29
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Feb 8 Rico555 194
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC