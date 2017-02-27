Mardi Gras parade to stroll through Shreveport's history

The first annual Fat Tuesday in Shrevetown parade starts on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave. The walking parade will be around a half-mile long with six stops and short presentations. The first stop will be Oakland Cemetery to McCune's grave where an actress in period costume will tell McCune's story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.