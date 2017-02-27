Mardi Gras parade to stroll through Shreveport's history
The first annual Fat Tuesday in Shrevetown parade starts on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave. The walking parade will be around a half-mile long with six stops and short presentations. The first stop will be Oakland Cemetery to McCune's grave where an actress in period costume will tell McCune's story.
