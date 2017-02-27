Louisiana HBCU leaders take part in meeting with President Donald Trump
Several leaders of historically black colleges and universities in Louisiana were among those who met with President Donald Trump on Monday to try to seek support for ideas they say will help provide stability for their schools. Southern University, Southern University Law Center, Southern University at Shreveport, Grambling State University, Dillard and Xavier were represented in the meeting, which took place in the Oval Office and included dozens of other HBCU representatives.
