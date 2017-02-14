Lifetime's Hit Series Bring it! to Take the Stage in 40 Cities Across the Us
After a massive sold-out 2016 summer tour, Lifetime's hit series BRING IT! is back by overwhelming demand, and set to take the stage in forty cities across the US. "Miss D" and her Dancing Dolls, the stars of Lifetime's hit series BRING IT! return to the live stage beginning June 24 in Baton Rouge, LA to kick off "Bring It! Live" 2017 summer tour.
