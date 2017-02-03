Letter from limbo
Yes, I know, you were never allowed to say Kaddish for your oldest sister, since I was stillborn. Why is that? To spare the family's feelings lest the memory of losing me prove too painful to recall? I am your big sister only in age, for I never reached the size you did.
