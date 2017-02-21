LeeDarius D. Rogers, 23
LeeDarius D. Rogers, 23, of the 700 block of Browning Street was originally wanted for his alleged role in a February 3 robbery of a Shreveport liquor store. Now, after investigators found additional evidence, Rogers has been linked to a robbery of a Waffle House in the 9200 block of Mansfield Road that also happened on February 3. Authorities have secured another warrant for Roger's arrest.
