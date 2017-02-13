LDWF agent Tyler Wheeler comes home
Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agent Tyler Wheeler, who was shot multiple times on the line of duty in early January, it returning home today for the first time since the incident. Wheeler was shot while making a routine traffic stop in Morehouse Parish.
